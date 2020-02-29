Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC opened at $22.83 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

