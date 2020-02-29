Sei Investments Co. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,497,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 163,247 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 78,497 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 506,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,369,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,731,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $778,115.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,554.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.87. 402,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,190. Minerals Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

