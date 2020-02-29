Sei Investments Co. Has $2.30 Million Stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Elastic by 67.1% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,015,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,264,000 after buying an additional 1,210,829 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,753,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,037,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.12. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 556,188 shares in the company, valued at $36,352,447.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,286,243.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,431 shares of company stock valued at $11,355,642. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.15.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

