Sei Investments Co. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,146 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 690.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. BidaskClub cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

