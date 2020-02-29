Sei Investments Co. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,744,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 338,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 466,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,244,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 310,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.28, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539 in the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

