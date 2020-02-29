Sei Investments Co. Has $2.36 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,514 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of KBR worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,817,000 after acquiring an additional 399,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in KBR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,733,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,788,000 after buying an additional 493,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 837.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,301,000 after buying an additional 2,559,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in KBR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,528,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in KBR by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,465,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,710,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $25.96 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.