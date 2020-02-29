Sei Investments Co. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novocure by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novocure by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 73,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Novocure Ltd has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -909.38 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.68.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 6,145 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $541,435.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,961.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $286,078.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,941 shares of company stock worth $17,115,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

