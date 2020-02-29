Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Legg Mason worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Legg Mason by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LM. Royal Bank of Canada cut Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised their target price on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 49,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $499,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Legg Mason stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.