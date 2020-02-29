Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 156.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,586 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Penn National Gaming worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

