Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

PNR traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. 2,157,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,819. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

