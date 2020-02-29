Sei Investments Co. Purchases 155,580 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 492.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,580 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Amkor Technology worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 806,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 46,592 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 314.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 731,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 554,734 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 613,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 129,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 222.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 508,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 350,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

