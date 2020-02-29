Sei Investments Co. Purchases 21,696 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 429.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,213. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

