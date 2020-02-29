Sei Investments Co. Purchases 31,806 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,806 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of FormFactor worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FormFactor by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in FormFactor by 113.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $485,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $341,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,652 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

FORM stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.71.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

