Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,494 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

Shares of MTN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.61. The company had a trading volume of 627,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,226. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.66) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

