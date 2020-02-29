Sei Investments Co. Purchases 8,543 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Bandwidth worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $1,921,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115 in the last three months. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

Shares of BAND opened at $62.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.73 and a beta of 0.51. Bandwidth Inc has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $90.63.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

