Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Blackline worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Blackline by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackline in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 14.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BL. Piper Sandler raised Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Blackline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Blackline stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.88 and a beta of 0.73. Blackline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $523,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,163.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,143.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,734. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

