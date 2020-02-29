Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Federated Investors worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FII opened at $28.85 on Friday. Federated Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FII shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

