Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 246,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,369,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FLS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

FLS stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25. Flowserve Corp has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $54.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

