Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000.

VB stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.09 and a 52-week high of $170.84.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.