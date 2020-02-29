Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,139 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Diodes worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other Diodes news, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 17,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $850,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,849. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

