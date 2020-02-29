Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,035 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,035 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 61,128 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

APAM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,249. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.89. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APAM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

