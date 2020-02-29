Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,586 Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.37% of Vectrus worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 227,298 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 653.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 124,190 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

VEC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. 156,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,716. Vectrus Inc has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $602.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

