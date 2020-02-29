Sei Investments Co. Sells 33,625 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,241 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 33,625 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $106,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,636 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,090,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,739 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 84,621 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,161 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 119,089 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.