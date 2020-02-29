Sei Investments Co. Sells 55,973 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,973 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of LogMeIn worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOGM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 79,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LOGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

NASDAQ:LOGM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.24. 1,938,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average is $76.51. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

