Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,998 Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Evertec worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,955,000 after acquiring an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Evertec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Evertec by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Evertec by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evertec by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE EVTC opened at $29.68 on Friday. Evertec Inc has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

