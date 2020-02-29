Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,012 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Chegg worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 3,216.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after buying an additional 456,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chegg by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000.

Chegg stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.06, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Chegg’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $1,385,426.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,304 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $348,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 742,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,659,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

