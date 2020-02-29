Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,244 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Meritor worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 235,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Meritor by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,817 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meritor by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritor alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 170,891 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $4,226,134.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 37,375 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $924,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,228 shares of company stock worth $5,848,332. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTOR opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. Meritor Inc has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.27.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. Meritor’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.