Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce sales of $735.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $735.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $736.70 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $685.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $54.79 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

