Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 596,500 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the January 30th total of 663,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI traded down $3.80 on Friday, hitting $55.78. 778,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.67. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $54.79 and a 12-month high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

SIGI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.