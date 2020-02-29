Selfkey Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Tidex, RightBTC and ABCC. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00056589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00484531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $562.28 or 0.06501114 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00068751 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030318 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005677 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,002,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, IDEX, ABCC, RightBTC, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

