SelfSell (SSC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,338.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $126,404.00 and $14,338.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041563 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 152.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.