SelfSell Trading 8.9% Higher This Week (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $126,747.00 and $14,409.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00041275 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

