SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Up 9.7% in February

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the January 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.72.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 124.84%. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.63% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.