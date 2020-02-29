Semux (SEM) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0880 or 0.00001015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $106,165.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00041809 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032596 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002875 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

