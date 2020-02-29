Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Short Interest Up 6.6% in February

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 37,420,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 30th total of 35,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.5 days. Approximately 36.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Senseonics stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 169,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Senseonics by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Senseonics by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

