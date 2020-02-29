Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.0200 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $2.05 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00023962 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015745 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00013214 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00019652 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,694,835 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

