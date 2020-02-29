Sentinel Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,547.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $37,547.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

