Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Servicemaster Global worth $29,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SERV opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SERV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

