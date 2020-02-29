ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $391,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,475 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $34.55 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $242,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.