Sessia (KICKS) Market Cap Hits $704,225.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Sessia has a market capitalization of $704,225.00 and approximately $55,552.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,133,358 tokens. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Sessia's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

