Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SVTRF shares. Barclays upgraded Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

SVTRF stock remained flat at $$33.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $33.65.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

