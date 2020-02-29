SHIELD Achieves Market Cap of $88,227.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. SHIELD has a market cap of $88,227.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,632.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.27 or 0.02587800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03591850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00680904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00778908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00086080 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00581382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

