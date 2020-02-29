SHIELD (XSH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. SHIELD has a market cap of $88,139.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,588.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.92 or 0.02585044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.04 or 0.03682519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00689754 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00779275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00088901 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00585936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

