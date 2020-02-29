Shift Hits 1-Day Volume of $513.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, Shift has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Shift has a market cap of $444,183.00 and approximately $513.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDAX, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,771,255 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

