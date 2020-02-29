Shivom Price Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, Shivom has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and DDEX. Shivom has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $2.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00482195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.63 or 0.06451501 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00067809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005677 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

OMX is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom.

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.