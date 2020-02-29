Short Interest in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Drops By 16.7%

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 30th total of 10,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,431,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.76 and its 200 day moving average is $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. 3M has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,002 shares of company stock worth $3,884,398 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after purchasing an additional 977,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in 3M by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,774,000 after buying an additional 511,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

