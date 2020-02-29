Short Interest in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Expands By 7.8%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the January 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Abraxas Petroleum stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,984,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,318. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Abraxas Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXAS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 965,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 625,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 352,835 shares during the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXAS shares. Johnson Rice cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

