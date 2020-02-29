Short Interest in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Drops By 10.9%

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 5,220,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 942,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of ADMA opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.42. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADMA. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 28,571 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $99,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,563,700 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,972,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,623,698 shares of company stock worth $16,182,943. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 299,511 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 410,962 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

