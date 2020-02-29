Short Interest in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Decreases By 9.5%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 30th total of 6,770,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,191 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 47.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 177,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $49.44 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.