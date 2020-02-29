Short Interest in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Drops By 10.3%

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the January 30th total of 4,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.93. Allstate has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

